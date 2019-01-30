In this photo taken on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, Wyn Evans, farmer and chairman of the National Farmers Union Welsh Livestock Board poses for a photo on his farm, in Ceredigion, West Wales. U.K. meat producers are particularly vulnerable to the threat of a no-deal Brexit. That’s because 90 percent of their exports go to EU countries, meaning many would find themselves in jeopardy because of the tariffs and border delays that would follow a disorderly exit from the bloc. (Jo Kearney/Associated Press)

CEREDIGION, Wales — Wyn Evans’s family has owned this 200-acre plot in western Wales for generations, a bucolic expanse where 370 sheep and 80 cows feast on the verdant grasses of undulating hillsides.

Evans, 55, wants his son to take over the farm that’s been in the family for 500 years. But he’s concerned that may not happen, as the rancorous debate over Brexit increases the risk Britain will leave the European Union without an agreement on future relations that would preserve free trade with the continent.

He says: “People are extremely worried. There is a very big lack of confidence in the industry at the moment.”

U.K. meat producers are particularly vulnerable to the threat of a no-deal Brexit because 90 percent of their exports go to EU countries.

