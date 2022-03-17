“To facilitate this announcement all our vessels have been asked to discharge their passengers and cargo and standby for further instructions,’’ the statement said. “This means we’re expecting all our ports to experience serious disruption today.”

The company said in a separate statement that it “is not going into liquidation.”

There was speculation P&O is “planning to sack hundreds of UK seafarers and replace them with foreign labor,” Rail, Maritime and Transport union general-secretary Mick Lynch said.

“We have instructed our members to remain onboard and are demanding our members across P&O’s UK operations are protected, and that the secretary of state intervenes to save UK seafarers from the dole queue,” he said.

P&O told passengers on Twitter that it would be unable to run for the next few hours. “Our port teams will guide you and travel will be arranged via an alternative operator,’’ it said.

The company operates ferries between the UK and France, Ireland and the Netherlands. P&O, which transports passengers and freight, is owned by Dubai-based logistics giant DP World.