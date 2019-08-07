LONDON — The U.K. food industry is asking the government to set aside rules that bar companies from coordinating supply decisions amid fears of shortages in the event Britain leaves the European Union without a deal.

The Food and Drink Federation says it has asked the government to direct competition authorities to relax the rules, but hasn’t yet had a response.

The industry says normal stockpiling for the Christmas season means there is less warehouse space in the autumn, so leaving the EU on Oct. 31 could pose more difficulties than the original Brexit date last March.

Association CEO Tim Rycroft told the BBC that the government “will have to provide cast-iron written reassurances that competition law will not be strictly applied” if it wants the food supply chain to work effectively.

