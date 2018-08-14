COPENHAGEN, Denmark — British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt says “we need a change in approach by the European Commission if we are going to have a pragmatic deal that works for everyone” as talks about Britain leaving the European Union have stalled.

The talks are stuck amid feuding about how close an economic relationship Britain should seek with the bloc after Brexit, with a growing fear risk no deal will be struck before Britain leaves in March.

Hunt said Tuesday his government has “put some serious proposals on the table,” adding “I know that they are considering these proposals and we very much hope that we can make progress.”

He spoke after meeting with his Finnish counterpart as he started a three-day tour to Finland, Latvia, Denmark and the Netherlands to discuss Britain’s withdrawal.

