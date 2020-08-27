Police declared a major incident and asked hundreds of people to move to a nearby school and community center because there was still a “substantial risk” within the immediate area.
“What we know is a freight train, carrying large amounts of diesel oil, caught fire and a number of its carriages also derailed,” Supt. Andy Morgan said. “Thankfully, despite the clear danger, no injuries have been reported.”
“The fire was significant due to the quantity of fuel it was carrying and presented a possible danger to the wider community,” he added.
Authorities were investigating what caused the derailment and resulting fire.
