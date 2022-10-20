Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In these febrile times, the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss is less important for UK financial markets than who occupies the role of chancellor of the exchequer. For sterling assets, what matters is the economic plans emanating from No. 11 Downing Street, not who gets to choose the wallpaper in the house next door.

UK government bond yields have recovered from the crisis levels reached in recent weeks. Jeremy Hunt’s appointment as chancellor and his immediate scrapping of Truss’s unfunded tax cuts steadied the ship. Whoever replaces Truss will be acutely aware of the need to keep the markets friendly. Hunt may well stay on, having said he won’t stand for election to the top job; but even if he is replaced, frugal economics are likely to remain the watchword. Any return to a dash for growth by an incoming PM — and Boris Johnson seems to fancy his chances of a second term of office — will surely only result in more spectacular financial fireworks.

Here’s a summary of the UK political and economic agenda for the next few weeks:

• Oct. 28: New prime minister installed

• Oct. 31: Fiscal statement from the chancellor

• Nov. 1: BOE scheduled to begin selling gilts

• Nov. 3: BOE meets to set interest rates

Fundamental to political stability will be how UK financial markets react to those forthcoming events. The risk premium for holding UK debt has declined since the government’s U-turn on tax cuts, but it’s far from being eradicated. Foreign investors in particular will want to see reduced volatility in the pound, as well as in equity and debt markets, before committing capital to sterling assets.

UK assets may appear cheap, but they are cheap for a reason. The FTSE 250 index, comprising medium-sized companies that have much more of a domestic focus than its large-cap peers in the FTSE 100, has fallen by 26% this year. But in dollar terms, it is closer to a 40% drop. A recovery in this index will be the best gauge of whether investor sentiment has truly turned.

For bond markets, the restoration of gilt yields to levels consistently below those of US Treasuries would signal a return of investor confidence. Gilts should also settle closer to, though still above, German bunds.

Scrapping Truss’s tax cuts will temper the need for ever greater gilt issuance. Hunt has already filled £32 billion ($36 billion) of the funding gap, but more repair work is likely from reducing spending commitments in the Oct. 31 fiscal statement.

It also takes the pressure off the Bank of England to raise interest rates to counteract the fiscal stimulus. Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent’s comments on Thursday, where he signaled monetary policy need not tighten by as much as the futures market was anticipating, helped correct some of the more outlandish prices in sterling money markets.

Shorter-maturity gilt yields were already lower due to this measured BOE take before Truss’s defenestration. Ultra-long gilt yields have dropped the most in the past week, having fallen 100 basis points from a peak of over 5%, helped by the BOE excluding them from its QT plans for the foreseeable future. The ending of the BOE’s £19 billion buyback has been mercifully smooth.

The UK Treasury’s debt management office has a remit to raise £234 billion in the current fiscal year, after planned gilt sales were increased by £72 billion on Sept. 23. That was a scary enough prospect for the debt market even before the recent political shenanigans erupted in earnest. Prior to Hunt’s backtrack, Royal Bank of Canada analysts estimated there could be close to £200 billion of net new gilt supply in the next fiscal year. That would be as much as the prior seven years put together, and more than double the previous record of 2009. No wonder 10-year gilt yields have doubled since the summer. The government’s newfound appetite for austerity should mean the scale of bond auctions doesn’t get out of hand.

The BOE is currently sticking to its plan to start offloading some of the gilts it accumulated via quantitative easing, with sales scheduled to begin from Nov. 1. The monetary policy committee will decide on interest rates just two days later at its quarterly monetary policy review, with expectations now leaning more toward a 75 basis-point hike rather than a full percentage point. That would take the official rate to 3% from 2.25% currently. But monetary policy will surely be calibrated to whatever the government does on the fiscal side at the end of the month.

Financial stability is a valuable commodity, and market trust is easy to lose and hard to regain. The Conservative Party needs to tread carefully in the coming weeks — whoever it installs as leader.

