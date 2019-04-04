In this photo provided by the UK Parliament, Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May, center, in the Palace of Westminster in London, Wednesday, April 3, 2019. A Brexit-related vote in Britain’s House of Commons on Wednesday ended in a tie, the first time that has happened in a quarter-century. Under Parliament’s rules, the speaker of the House has tie-breaking power. Speaker John Bercow cast his vote with the noes. He said that was in keeping with the principle that “it is not for the chair to create a majority that otherwise doesn’t exist.” (Mark Duffy/UK Parliament via AP) (Associated Press)

LONDON — Meetings are planned Thursday between the British government and the opposition Labour Party in an urgent search for a compromise Brexit solution.

The upper House of Lords is also set to consider legislation that would force Prime Minister Theresa May to seek a Brexit delay from the European Union. The bill is aimed at preventing a no-deal Brexit on April 12.

British police are warning politicians to tone down their Brexit rhetoric amid concerns about the volatile public mood as the future of Brexit is debated.

British officials hope to agree on a Brexit plan that can be presented to EU officials ahead of an April 10 summit that will determine if the scheduled exit date can be delayed.

Business leaders warn that a “no-deal” Brexit would badly hurt commerce.

