UK inflation falls to 10.1% in January

February 15, 2023 at 2:12 a.m. EST

LONDON — Britain’s inflation rate remained above 10% for a fifth consecutive month in January as consumers continued to struggle with high food and energy prices.

Inflation eased to 10.1% in the 12 months through January, from 10.5% a month earlier, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. The consumer prices index peaked at 11.1% in October.

