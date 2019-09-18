The August rate is the lowest since December 2016.

The fall means inflation is running below the bank’s target of 2%. Rate-setters are expected to keep the bank’s main interest rate unchanged at 0.75% Thursday as they await developments in Brexit. Governor Mark Carney has said that interest rates could go either way if Britain leaves the European Union without a deal on Oct. 31.

The statistics agency said computer games and toys contributed to the fall in inflation.

