A pro-Europe demonstrator holds a flag outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Tuesday Jan. 8, 2019. The British government on Tuesday ruled out seeking an extension to the two-year period taking the country out of the European Union ahead of a crucial parliamentary vote next week on Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal. (Matt Dunham/Associated Press)

LONDON — The British government is bringing its little-loved Brexit deal back to Parliament, a month after postponing a vote on the agreement to stave off near-certain defeat.

Lawmakers are beginning five days of debate Wednesday on the agreement with the European Union setting out the terms of Britain’s departure from the bloc on March 29.

A vote, initially slated for December, is scheduled for Jan. 15.

But opposition remains strong from both pro-Brexit and pro-EU U.K. lawmakers. Brexiteers are urging the government to ramp up preparations for leaving the EU without a deal.

But many lawmakers, and businesses, say that could cause economic turmoil.

The de-facto deputy Prime Minister, David Lidington, said the only way to avoid a disruptive no-deal “is for Parliament to endorse and ratify a deal.”

