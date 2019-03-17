FILE - In this Tuesday March 12, 2019 file photo Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to lawmakers in parliament, London. Britain’s love-hate relationship with the rest of Europe goes back decades, but the Brexit crisis gripping it today stems from dramatic January 2013 speech by Prime Minister David Cameron in which he promised an “in or out” referendum. Britain voted to leave, but negotiations between Britain and the EU have been slow and at times acrimonious, and the 585-page withdrawal agreement produced after two years of talks has been rejected twice by Britain’s divided Parliament. (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament via AP, File) (Associated Press)

LONDON — British Prime Minister Theresa May has warned that it would be “a potent symbol of Parliament’s collective political failure” if Brexit were to be delayed by so long that the U.K. has to take part in May’s European elections.

Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, May also said that if lawmakers didn’t back her deal before Thursday’s European Council summit, “we will not leave the EU for many months, if ever.”

May is expected to try to win Parliament’s approval of her withdrawal agreement for the third time this week. Amid the deadlock, lawmakers voted on Thursday to seek to postpone Brexit.

That will likely avert a chaotic withdrawal on the scheduled exit date of March 29, though power to approve or reject an extension lies with the EU.

