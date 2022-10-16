Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The decision by UK Prime Minister Liz Truss on Friday to reinstate a corporate tax increase next year was necessary, but that will not be enough to restore the type of financial stability that the nation requires to pave the way for high, inclusive and sustainable growth. The reversal needs to be accompanied by further policy steps to reduce the hole in the budget created by unfunded tax cuts, to validate the growth assumptions and to forestall new financial system fragility. The UK also needs time and luck.

By shelving her earlier decision not to freeze the corporate tax rate, which will rise to 25% from 19% starting in April, the prime minister has reduced by some £20 billion the budget hole created by the tax component of the three-part mini-budget. Combined with the earlier U-turn on the top income tax bracket, almost half of the unfunded tax cuts have now been rolled back — enough to satisfy some but not enough to restore the type of financial stability that prevailed just before the plan was announced.

This assessment is consistent with last week’s financial market reaction. Going into Truss’s press conference Friday, and reflecting expectations of policy change, the yield on 30-year UK government bonds had declined from a two-decade high of some 5.1% to 4.5%. By the end of the day, however, this yield had retraced half of its fall and closed at around 4.8% — a similar partial round trip to the one experienced by 10-year gilts.

Advertisement

The government still needs to take greater action. Otherwise, UK economic well-being will continue to be undermined by higher borrowing costs, more patchy availability of financing to household and companies, and higher uncertainty undermining both corporate and consumer confidence.

Progress on most, if not all, of the following five factors would greatly facilitate this.

First, additional policy measures are required to close more of the budget hole. To be consistent with the type of inclusive growth that many think is needed, the vast majority of this would need to come from increased revenue rather than spending cuts — an outcome that the government can achieve through some combination of windfall taxes, solidarity taxes and the rollback of more of the tax cuts announced in late September.

Advertisement

Second, the details of the growth drivers underpinning the government’s policy approach need to be made explicit and well debated and validated. This is best done in the context of the institutional framework that gives the Office for Budget Responsibility an important role, and for good reasons. It is not a perfect setup, but it provides not just some degree of assurance but also, and perhaps more important, the type of information that is needed for informed analysis by economists and market participants.

Third, whether it is by giving the prime minister its strong political backing or opting for yet another transition, the governing Conservative Party needs to reduce the political uncertainty unleashed by the recent turmoil. Otherwise, its economic and financial plans will continue to be hindered by a significant uncertainty premium related to continuity — one that keeps borrowing costs high and undermines investment sentiment.

Fourth, working with other prudential agencies, the Bank of England must continue to successfully combat the financial fragility in the nonbank sector that could undermine the functioning of markets. This includes the crisis-management role of maintaining the right mix between ensuring proper liquidity and pressuring the deleveraging of overextended balance sheets; and it also means doing more to preempt problems elsewhere.

Advertisement

Finally, the UK needs help from less volatile global markets, which are navigating some significant economic and financial transitions.

Absent progress on most or all of these, UK financial markets are likely to remain jittery and exposed to sudden air pockets. This, in turn, would continuously undermine the effectiveness of the other two components of the government’s mini-budget: supply-side measures aimed at promoting productivity and increasing both actual and potential growth; and energy price stabilization to reduce an important element of economic insecurity facing households and businesses.

The UK can still undo most, though not all, of the damage created by one component of the mini-budget announced three weeks ago. This requires a more comprehensive reset and time for the shaken policy credibility to regain its footing. It also needs luck in the form of a global economy that is not tripped up by the combined threat of recession, persistent inflation, debt and financial market instability.

Advertisement

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Truss’s Fate Lies in Hands of New Chancellor Hunt: Martin Ivens

• The BOE Might Just Get Lucky: Marcus Ashworth

• UK Has Far Bigger Problems Than a ‘Nanny State’: Therese Raphael

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Mohamed A. El-Erian is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. A former chief executive officer of Pimco, he is president of Queens’ College, Cambridge; chief economic adviser at Allianz SE; and chair of Gramercy Fund Management. He is author of “The Only Game in Town.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article