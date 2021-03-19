During the yearlong coronavirus pandemic, most journalists in Britain have worked from home, with only a threadbare staff remaining in many of the sprawling newsrooms around the country.
Reach said it is to move to a hub-based model with 15 large offices, or “hubs,” located in many of the major cities of the U.K. and Ireland.
“Moving forward, colleagues will either be home-based or working mainly from home with regular office attendance, and around a quarter permanently office-based, working from one of 15 hubs around the country,” a Reach spokesperson said.
“We will be investing more in our strategy and our journalism and less in buildings,” the spokesperson added.
Reach did not provide any details about any potential savings from the decision, which will involve leaving or downsizing its presence in traditional workplaces.
Unions are assessing the announcement and what it may mean for members. Reach said it conducted a survey that showed a majority of employees found home working “suited their needs.”
