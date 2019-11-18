Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson are all due to address a conference of the Confederation of British Industry on Monday.
Johnson is set to promise business tax cuts, while Corbyn will pledge a big apprenticeships program. Swinson will say the centrist Lib Dems are the “natural party of business” because they back remaining in the EU — as do many industries.
