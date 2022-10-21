Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

I have no brief for erstwhile UK Prime Minister Liz Truss or her government. But given the government’s collapse it is worth asking whether the apparent pension crisis that led to all this sturm und drang was actually caused by those proposed tax cuts. As far as I can tell, the answer is no. This was simply the denouement of a drama that had been unfolding for months and the script written by governments, pension fund managers, companies and regulators of all political hues over many years. For all the headlines to the contrary, it is worth pointing out that the fallout in the financial markets was a liquidity crisis and not a solvency crisis. Although the former can quickly morph into the latter and the Bank of England was right to step in, recent problems for pensions and markets came about ironically because their health had improved so dramatically.

There have been two underlying problems for defined-benefit corporate pension funds. The first is that the companies want nothing to do with them, as they increase the volatility of profits and were underfunded for many years, often requiring an injection of money. The second is that successive governments have used pensions as a piggy bank. In between scrapping tax relief on dividends in 1997 and announcing a change in 2020 to the inflation calculation for inflation-linked bonds to a method that suppressed reported inflation numbers, the government was very happy to stuff savers, pension funds included, with quantitative easing. The result was that lower long-term interest rates massively increased the current value of pension fund liabilities.

Hence the pick-up in pension funds’ liability-driven investing. The idea was simple: as well as asking companies for more funds to compensate for any funding shortfall, pension funds borrowed money to buy assets. From an actuarial and regulatory perspective, the assets they needed were various combinations of very long-dated bonds, mostly conventional government debt and inflation-linked bonds (called linkers in the UK). Pension funds mostly only compensate pension holders for inflation below 5%. That still gives them a potentially large liability. Hence the huge demand for linkers.

Advertisement

Frankly, I’m not convinced that anyone – money managers, trustees, consultants, regulators, companies or the wave of both big and small investors who thought it was a good way to protect against rising inflation — knew what they were buying. One clue is that investors were scooping up long-dated linkers even when real yields were hugely negative. Yields reached their nadir late last year when the real yield on five-year linkers fell to below minus 4% and on 30-year bonds to minus 2.5%.

Let me explain why that is completely bonkers. Using the latter example, this means that investors pay the government 2.5% every year for 30 years to receive that inflation payout. But they don’t really get the rate of inflation in return, at least not initially. That is not how these bonds work. What they get is the coupon rate of the bonds plus, very roughly, the latest reading of the inflation index divided by the inflation index when the bond was issued. What they also probably get is an increase in the face value of the bonds by an amount that is also dependent on that inflation index ratio. (In the US, holders of TIPS, the equivalent of linkers, don’t get the coupon adjustment but they do get some downside protection, since TIPS are redeemed at par).

This results in a few problems. When coupons and real yields are very low, the performance of the inflation-linked bond will be dominated by long-dated interest rates — and the duration of inflation-linked bonds is very high. (Duration is simply a much more accurate way than maturity of looking at the how much the price of a bond reacts to a change in interest rates. The higher the duration, the greater they fluctuate.) Even after the huge sell-off, the current duration of the iShares UK index-linked exchange-traded fund, for example, is the same as a 20-year UK government bond. And when you start with inflation of pretty much nothing, a sharp rise in inflation will greatly impact the assumed inflation ratio at redemption. That’s why higher inflation effectively leads to greater supply. In English, more bonds.

Advertisement

Hence, pension funds’ initial portfolios were both insanely valued and leveraged, which is generally not a money-making proposition. Still, given pressure from trustees and regulators to improve funding levels, this shouldn’t be a surprise. But although the rise in longer-dated yields rapidly improved pension funding positions, it also meant that the leverage they had applied to their bond portfolios meant that they suddenly had too many bonds. That meant they had to sell. That is not too hard with normal gilts. But to whom do they sell linkers? Pension funds pretty much are the price setters in the inflation-linked market on both sides of the pond. Given that they have all been in the same boat, there wasn’t really anyone to step in to fill the void, so selling begat more selling until the Bank of England showed up.

Apart from the perils of ignorance, three things follow from this saga. The first is that the acute phase of the pension problem has the potential to morph into a chronic one. Inflation shows no sign of falling. Short- and long-term interest rates are headed higher, meaning still more adjustments in pensions’ bond portfolios (read: selling). Moreover, I can’t help but feel that rational people would cash in their pensions, meaning less money for pensions to invest and even more selling. That inflation cap of 5% now looks very meager compared with buying inflation-linked bonds directly. Linkers have fallen so far that you can now buy them with positive real yields and until 2030 you get the higher RPI.

Which brings us to the third point. Although many will object that markets believe inflation will fall dramatically, there is a rather good reason why market expectations have told you almost nothing about where inflation is going. Those inflation expectations in markets are called breakeven rates. They are merely the yield of, say, a normal 10-year bond minus the real yield on the inflation-linked bond. If overall bond yields are suppressed by all the things I’ve talked about before, and real yields have been driven higher, breakeven rates will fall by definition — and can’t, therefore, be telling you anything interesting about future inflation.

Advertisement

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

Gilts Care More About Supply Than No. 10 Tenant: Marcus AshworthTories Belly Up to the Last Chance Saloon: Therese Raphael

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Richard Cookson was head of research and fund manager at Rubicon Fund Management. Previously, he was chief investment officer at Citi Private Bank and head of asset-allocation research at HSBC.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article