French President Emmanuel Macron says the EU will assess by Friday whether a deal is possible.

The British government says the U.K. will leave on Oct. 31 with or without a divorce deal, and is taking steps to minimize the pain of a no-deal exit.

It’s due to publish more details of planning for a no-deal Brexit on Tuesday.

___

Follow AP’s full coverage of Brexit and British politics at https://www.apnews.com/Brexit

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD