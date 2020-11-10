The number people on company payrolls has dropped by 782,000 since the start of the pandemic as government restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 forced many businesses to lay off workers, while some shops and restaurants have closed for good.
Today’s figures “underline the scale of the challenge we’re facing,’’ Treasury chief Rishi Sunak said in a statement.
“I know that this is a tough time for those who have sadly already lost their jobs, and I want to reassure anyone that is worried about the coming winter months that we will continue to support those affected and protect the lives and livelihoods of people across this country,’’ Sunak said
