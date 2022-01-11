Lawmaker Darren Jones, a Labour Party lawmaker on the House of Commons Business Select Committee, called Ovo’s tips “offensive.”
“I’m not sure who signed off a marketing campaign telling people to wear a jumper and eat porridge instead of turning on the heating if you can’t afford it,” he said on Twitter.
Ovo has since apologized.
“We understand how difficult the situation will be for many of our customers this year,’’ the company told the FT. “We are working hard to find meaningful solutions as we approach this energy crisis, and we recognize that the content of this blog was poorly judged and unhelpful. We are embarrassed and sincerely apologize.”