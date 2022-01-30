To create a large standing European army, presumably under the direction of the EU, would require buy-in from not only France but also Germany, Italy, Poland and other major European militaries. While U.S. officials often complain (appropriately) about the failure of European NATO allies to meet the stated goal of spending 2% of their GDP on their militaries, the collective European defense budget (including the U.K.) is around $300 billion — more than triple that of Russia. A serious standing military under EU direction is well within their financial scope, and Putin’s increasing adventurism may push them in that direction.