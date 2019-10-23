Zelenskiy’s statement follows allegations in Ukrainian media that several Supreme Rada lawmakers from Zelenskiy’s ruling party accepted up to $30,000 in bribes each for pushing through an amendment that would benefit property companies linked to another lawmaker.
Ukrainian prosecutors announced earlier on Wednesday that they are investigating the reports.
Zelenskiy won the presidential election by a landslide in April on a promise to battle the country’s endemic corruption.
