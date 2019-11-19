Prosecutors are investigating the business dealings of Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, including whether he failed to register as a foreign agent.
The Associated Press reported in October that Giuliani associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman approached Favorov at a March energy conference in Houston with a proposed deal to export U.S. gas to Ukraine. Parnas and Fruman were arrested on numerous charges last month.
