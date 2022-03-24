The war has of course come on the heels of Covid-19, which wreaked its own havoc on tuberculosis efforts, setting back detection, treatment and research by at least eight years, according to Lucica Ditiu, executive director of the global Stop TB Partnership. Worldwide, during the pandemic, deaths from the lung infection rose for the first time in more than a decade, and the number of people going without care has grown. Almost half of the 10 million people estimated to have tuberculosis globally remain undiagnosed.

Yet, even as many Ukrainian patients struggled to access care during the pandemic, health authorities in the country were making strides against TB. In 2020, Ukraine became the first country to study how well a new three-pill regimen for drug-resistant infections (dubbed BPaL for bedaquiline, pretomanid and linezolid) would work in a real-world setting. Unlike older drugs, which need to be taken for up to two years and too often fail to clear the infection, BPaL, in clinical trials, had cured most subjects in just six months.

Early results from Ukraine’s operational study, released last fall, showed that 46 out of 55 patients who took BPaL for the full six months no longer carried the TB bacterium. Ukraine was preparing to make the treatment widely available this year.

Then came Russia’s attack.

Now, nearly 10 million Ukrainians have left their homes, including more than 3 million who have fled to neighboring countries, and that population faces a long list of threats to their health. Those include, of course, the most basic needs for survival — food, water and safe shelter. But public health experts are also worried about diseases like HIV, polio and measles. In particular, living conditions for displaced people are breeding grounds for communicable diseases.

Right now, most people are simply trying to survive. Taking TB medicine has understandably dropped to the bottom of their list of concerns. Ukrainian health authorities and global health partners are doing their best to help patients stay on course. When Russian attacks began, TB dispensaries were handing out one-to-two-month supplies of pills.

TB patients fleeing Ukraine have also been given lists of health agencies in neighboring countries to help them find medicines — along with the personal telephone number of Yana Terleeva, coordinator of the Ukrainian Ministry of Health’s TB program.

Within Ukraine, many patients are afraid to seek help. Russia has directly attacked 64 health-care facilities and nearly 1,000 others stand within or near the line of fire, according to the World Health Organization. Terleeva says that three TB dispensaries have been shelled.

Outside the country, refugees face a different set of hurdles. Poland has welcomed the largest population of refugees, but TB is relatively under control there, making dedicated facilities, diagnostics and drug stockpiles scarce. Getting more supplies isn’t as easy as simply placing an order. Ukraine gets its TB medicines through the Global Drug Facility, a World Health Organization-supported mechanism for purchasing and distributing low-price TB drugs. Manufacturers cannot send those drugs to the European Union without special approval. And some TB drugs used in Ukraine aren’t registered in the EU at all, so a waiver will be needed to distribute them to refugees.

Even if all of these pieces — and many others — come together to enable care, refugee TB patients might not seek it for fear of being turned away from a safe haven.

Disruptions to treatment are dangerous not only for individual patients but for the broader community. Stopping medicines early or taking them inconsistently increases the risk that an infection will become drug-resistant, and that a more pernicious infection will spread.

The TB situation could shape up to be a “slow burning time bomb,” says Boston University epidemiologist Helen Jenkins, who has been conducting studies of TB in Ukraine. She worries that infections will progress and transmission will occur silently, and the impact won’t be felt for many months, “when it’s too late to do anything about it.”

This makes it important for European countries now hosting Ukrainian refugees to cut away any red tape holding back drug access and to support on-the-ground efforts to get TB patients the comprehensive care they need.

Given the global threat of drug-resistant TB, all countries need to reassess their ability to diagnose and treat the infection and ramp up the search for better vaccines against TB. The pandemic had already set the world back from the WHO’s goal of ending the TB epidemic by 2030. Without a significant new effort, Russia’s destruction in Ukraine could push that goal out of reach.

