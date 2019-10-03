The plan has received a mixed response from European leaders and seems to fall far short of meeting their requirements for keeping an open border.
Johnson insists Britain will leave the European Union on Oct. 31 with or without a deal, but Parliament has passed a law requiring him to seek an extension if no deal is reached.
Johnson’s position is tenuous because he doesn’t have a working majority in Parliament.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
