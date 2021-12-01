It’s telling that Meta’s high-profile digital currency chief, David Marcus, stepped down from his role Tuesday after the departures of multiple senior executives from the project formerly known as Libra. Governments already bristled at the prospect of Facebook competing with sovereign currencies when the project was announced in 2019, and Facebook likely anticipates that pushback from governments will be even stronger now. After all, a regulator’s ultimate power isn’t in the actions it takes on deals but the deals that never get done because of the threat it poses.(3)