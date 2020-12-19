By Associated PressDecember 19, 2020 at 11:17 AM ESTLONDON — UK’s Johnson nixes Christmas mixing, orders shops closed as part of new virus restrictions for London and south England.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy