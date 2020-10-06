Johnson is expected to make the pledge Tuesday in an address to the annual Conservative Party conference, which is being held online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Johnson will say: “There is one area where we are progressing quite literally with gale force speed and that is the green economy - the green industrial revolution that in the next 10 years will create hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of jobs.”
