Britain’s opposition Labour Party Chancellor of the Exchequer John McDonnell takes a breakfast television interview ahead of his scheduled speech later today at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool, England, Monday Sept. 24, 2018. The Labour Party confirms Monday it will hold a major debate on Britain’s Brexit split from Europe Union at its party conference this week. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP) (Associated Press)

LONDON — Britain’s main opposition party has taken a step toward backing a new referendum on Brexit — but has stopped short of saying the vote should include an option not to leave the European Union at all.

Delegates at the party’s annual conference in Liverpool will consider a motion Tuesday saying “all options” should remain on the table, “including campaigning for a public vote.”

The motion falls short of calling for a new referendum with an option to remain in the EU, as many party members want.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and other party chiefs oppose the idea, saying Labour must honor voters’ 2016 decision to leave.

Labour finance spokesman John McDonnell said Monday that “we argued for ‘remain’ in the past but we lost that vote so we have to respect that.”

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.