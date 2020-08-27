In a speech Thursday, Davey said he wanted to rebuild the party “to national relevance.”
“We have to wake up and smell the coffee. Nationally, our party has lost touch with too many voters,” he said.
Former leader Jo Swinson stepped down after December’s general election, when she lost her own seat to the Scottish National Party.
Swinson had led a campaign promising to revoke Brexit should her party win a majority. Critics say she had badly misjudged the public mood by so strongly backing the “Remain” stance.
