By Associated PressDec. 9, 2020 at 10:53 a.m. UTCLONDON — UK’s National Health Service issues precautionary advice on Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine after two allergic reactions.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy