Gatwick Airport, Britain’s second-busiest airport, said it expects to see around 250 to 260 departures a day. Though the concourses are not as busy as in pre-COVID times when four times as many flights took off, the weekend represents a marked pick-up. At the height of the pandemic, which effectively saw all nonessential travel to and from the U.K. banned, the airport was dealing with just 15 or so flights a day.