Ultragenyx: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NOVATO, Calif. — NOVATO, Calif. — Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) on Thursday reported a loss of $151.8 million in its fourth quarter. The Novato, California-based company said it had a loss of $2.16 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.03 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $103.3 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $103.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $707.4 million, or $10.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $363.3 million.

Ultragenyx expects full-year revenue in the range of $425 million to $450 million.

