UN food price index dropped in July for fourth month

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. Food and Agriculture Agency’s global food price index dropped for a fourth straight month in July, but was still 13% higher than in July 2021, the agency reported Friday.
The overall decline in the July index was led by significant drops in the vegetable oil and cereal indexes and lesser declines in the sugar, dairy and meat indexes, FAO said.
The FAO Food Price Index measures the monthly change in international prices of a basket of food commodities. It consists of the average of five commodity groups — cereal, vegetable oil, meat, dairy and sugar.