UN food price index dropped in July for fourth month

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. Food and Agriculture Agency’s global food price index dropped for a fourth straight month in July, but was still 13% higher than in July 2021, the agency reported Friday.

FAO said last month’s 8.6% decline was the steepest monthly drop in the value of the index since October 2008. The index hit an all-time high in March, immediately following Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.