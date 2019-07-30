BALTIMORE — Under Armour Inc. (UAA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $17.3 million in its second quarter.

The Baltimore-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The sports apparel company posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.2 billion.

Under Armour expects full-year earnings to be 33 cents to 34 cents per share.

Under Armour shares have risen 55% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 33% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UAA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UAA

