Under Armour: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE — BALTIMORE — Under Armour Inc. (UAA) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $121.6 million.
The sports apparel company posted revenue of $1.58 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.55 billion.
Under Armour expects full-year earnings in the range of 52 cents to 56 cents per share.
