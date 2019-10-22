The 56-year-old Frisk will report to Plank and will take a seat on the board.

Under Armour Inc. has threatened Nike, landing major deals with Major League Baseball and star athletes like the NBA’s Stephen Curry.

But it also faces threats of its own, like the growing popularity of athleisure wear, clothing that can be worn at work and the yoga studio.

Shares of the Baltimore company are down 23% since its last earnings report in July.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD