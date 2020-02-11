BALTIMORE — Under Armour is plunging in premarket trading after the company said it anticipates a big financial hit from the viral outbreak in China and saying separately that it may need to restructure this year at a cost of hundreds of millions of dollars.

The athletic gear company anticipates the virus outbreak in China will drag first-quarter sales down by $50 million to $60 million. It’s also looking at pre-tax charges this year of between $325 million to $425 related to restructuring. The company said Tuesday that it may scuttle the opening of its flagship store in New York City.