The government of China’s southern province of Hainan, where HNA is based, effectively took control of the group in February 2020. The group has filed for debt restructuring, facing at least $63 billion in creditor claims, and aims to get court approval by the end of October. It plans to bring in the private Chinese conglomerate Liaoning Fangda Group Industrial Co. as a strategic investor for its airline business, and state-owned Hainan Development Holdings Co. for the airport unit. The company said its operations and restructuring plans were unaffected by the detention of the two executives. Gu Gang, who heads the government workforce on HNA’s management, has said the old shareholders will no longer hold any interest in HNA or its affiliates. If the restructuring is successful, he said the group will be divided into four independent units comprising airline assets, airport assets, financial services and commercial and other businesses, each led by new controlling shareholders.