1. Was this a surprise?

Yes and no. Putin has been maneuvering to stay in power but had repeatedly ruled out repealing presidential term limits (an approach taken by Chinese leader Xi Jinping in 2018). A surprise series of constitutional amendments in his Jan. 15 state-of-the-nation speech appeared intended to allow a post-presidential Putin to keep control without letting him skirt the ban on serving more than two consecutive terms. Then on March 10, Valentina Tereshkova, the first woman in space and a lawmaker for the ruling United Russia party, made a seemingly scripted appeal to reset the term limits during debates on the amendments in the lower house of parliament. An hour later, Putin made an unscheduled address to the chamber and backed the plan provided Russia’s Constitutional Court -- packed with the four-term president’s nominees -- declared it to be legal. The lower house gave final approval to the constitutional changes including the last-minute addition on March 11.

2. What’s in it for Putin?

Putin’s advisers had floated a number of ideas for months that were aimed at allowing him to maintain his unrivaled authority after the end of his presidency. They included taking expanded powers in another post, such as heading the State Council, an advisory body that Putin established in 2000 and currently leads. Another option was to try to merge Russia and its much smaller neighbor Belarus so that Putin could lead the new unified state and thereby sidestep term limits. The plans were either too difficult to pull off or lacked sufficient guarantees of Putin’s continued supremacy, and some hard-liners lobbied instead for him to stay on as president indefinitely.

3. What about the other constitutional changes?

The amendments were originally billed as a way to devolve some power from the presidency to parliament and the State Council. But many of the substantive changes were stripped from the latest drafts and replaced by populist measures such as a ban on gay marriage and the addition of a reference to God. As long as Putin remains in office, it is hard to imagine an emboldened legislature. What was initially interpreted as an attempt to transition away from a super-presidential state now appears to be an excuse to remove term limits as one of the few constraints on Putin’s power. The biggest changes may be in the Russian government that began almost immediately after Putin’s January speech. His loyal prime minister, Dmitry Medvedev, announced the government’s resignation and was replaced hours later by Mikhail Mishustin, the head of the Federal Tax Service.

4. Is Putin President for Life?

Putin is already the longest-serving Kremlin leader since Soviet ruler Josef Stalin. But until now he seemed to want to avoid emulating autocrats in former Soviet republics of central Asia who rode roughshod over constitutional term limits. After finishing his first two terms in 2008, Putin installed Medvedev as president and served as prime minister for four years, during which time the constitution was amended to extend the presidential term to six years from four. Putin returned to the presidency in 2012 and was re-elected with a carefully-choreographed landslide in 2018. The Constitutional Court must now rule on whether Putin is eligible to run again before Russians vote on the constitutional package in an April 22 referendum. Assuming Russia’s tightly controlled political system delivers for the Kremlin, Putin could potentially rule until he is 83, a reign of just over 3 1/2 decades. (Ivan the Terrible ruled from 1547 to 1584).

5. Will Putin’s changes face opposition?

Russia’s stunted opposition submitted a request to stage a 50,000-person protest in central Moscow on March 21, but city authorities quickly announced a ban on meetings of more than 5,000 people, ostensibly as a measure to protect against the spread of coronavirus. Polls show that more than two-thirds of Russians support Putin, even if his popularity has sunk recently to levels last seen before he annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. In his two decades in power, Putin has restored Russia’s swagger as a global power by rebuilding the military, deepening ties with China and reasserting Russian influence in the Middle East. Russia has a budget surplus (at least when oil’s above $42 a barrel), low levels of debt and one of the world’s biggest foreign currency reserves. Putin’s Achilles heel may be that he never tackled corruption. A small clique of his friends from his native St. Petersburg have gained vast fortunes under his rule, and opposition leader Alexey Navalny regularly publishes exposes about the lavish lifestyles of people close to power.

