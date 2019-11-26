1. What are the charges?

Netanyahu, 70, is accused of taking about 1 million shekels ($276,000) worth of items such as cigars and champagne from wealthy friends including Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan and Australian businessman James Packer. In exchange, Mandelblit said, Netanyahu sought to advance Milchan’s interests in fields including telecommunications and tax law, and by helping with his U.S. visa. In a second case, Netanyahu is accused of discussing with the owner of Israel’s Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper a deal to undermine Israel Hayom, a free daily, in exchange for sympathetic coverage. In a third case, which legal experts consider the gravest, Netanyahu is suspected of advancing the business interests of his friend Shaul Elovitch, at the time the controlling shareholder of Bezeq Israeli Telecommunications Corporation Ltd., the country’s largest telecommunications company, in exchange for favorable coverage on a Bezeq-owned news site.

2. What does Netanyahu say?

He has denied all wrongdoing and accused law enforcement of trying to stage a coup against him. He’s said he’s the victim of a conspiracy of left-wing opponents and media figures who deplore his nationalist agenda and are frustrated by their inability to vote him out of power. According to one interpretation of Israeli law, Netanyahu is allowed to remain in office until he’s exhausted all avenues of appeal. Others argue that there is judicial precedent to force his resignation because the High Court has compelled other politicians to step down after they were indicted on serious charges including bribery. Netanyahu has said that he has no intention of resigning. He has proposed moves that would give him immunity from prosecution while in office and limit the courts’ ability to intervene.

3. How unusual is a trial of a prime minister?

Netanyahu’s would be the first trial of a sitting prime minister. His predecessor, Ehud Olmert, went to jail on corruption charges after leaving office (he was released in 2017). Other investigations, of former Prime Ministers Ehud Barak, Ariel Sharon and Netanyahu himself during his first term, continued for years without resulting in charges against them.

4. What’s the indictment mean politically?

Twice Netanyahu has been unable to put together a governing coalition after back-to-back elections this year. Challenger Benny Gantz, a former military chief, also was given a chance after the Sept. 17 vote but failed. After Netanyahu’s indictment, a fellow member of the Likud party, lawmaker Gideon Saar, vowed to mount a rare challenge to his leadership of the party. If no member of parliament succeeds in forming a coalition by Dec. 11, a third election is likely. Should Netanyahu retain control of the Likud, he’d enter the next campaign with the opposition even more determined to make his character the central issue. With the Likud and Gantz’s Blue and White bloc drawing similar support in September, even a minor shift could have important implications.

