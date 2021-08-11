For the most part, Covid vaccines seem to be holding up well in achieving their key goals -- preventing severe disease, hospitalization and death -- even if they aren’t quite as effective at blocking milder cases of symptomatic infection with delta. In the U.S., for example, as of Aug. 2, only about 7,500 patients with Covid vaccine breakthrough infections had been hospitalized or died, a tiny fraction of the total hospitalizations and deaths, according to the CDC. There’s no scientific consensus that additional shots are currently needed for most people. Drug companies with a financial interest in selling more doses have been some of the loudest voices talking up the need for boosters. Until there is better data, critics of the rush to employ boosters say that existing doses would be better used for people in poorer countries with limited access to vaccines. “It would be unconscionable to offer people already fully vaccinated another dose before protecting people who haven’t been vaccinated at all,” the global nonprofit Doctors Without Borders said in a July 22 statement. Epidemiologists warn that allowing the coronavirus to continue to run rampant in some parts of the world increases the odds that more dangerous variants will arise. Those new variants may make their way across the globe and prolong the pandemic.