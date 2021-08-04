• In Iran: Israel is widely thought to be behind the assassination of five Iranian nuclear scientists since 2010 and several attacks on nuclear sites inside the country. Iran accused Israel and the U.S. of being behind the killing of scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in an ambush on the outskirts of Tehran in November last year. Both Israel and the U.S. declined to comment on the killing. In another incident in April this year, Iran blamed Israel and vowed revenge for an explosion at its largest uranium enrichment facility in Natanz, which it said caused significant damage to its centrifuges. It was the second time in less than a year that the site had been hit by a suspicious blast. Israel neither confirmed nor denied it was responsible for either attack.