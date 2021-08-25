The pandemic and the weak economy stand out. The government has failed to effectively address economic inequality, a stubborn problem in the region that gives rise to frequent protests. Libya and Algeria, two of Tunisia’s economic lifelines, have been facing hardships and instability of their own, resulting in a loss of income for tens of thousands of Tunisians, especially among those living in the poorer hinterlands bordering the two nations. Fitch Ratings says Saied’s power play may further delay an agreement for a new IMF loan that would give the authorities financial breathing room to launch their recovery plan; Tunisia hopes to secure $4 billion over three years from the fund. Securing a deal most likely will require Tunisia to adopt austerity measures such as reducing spending on its massive public sector and cutting off all but the neediest households from subsidies for items likes flour, sugar and electricity. Saied may struggle to ensure such measures are accepted by the public.