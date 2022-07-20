Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For years, Tunisia’s democracy, born of an Arab Spring revolt in 2011, endured as others in the region faded. But in July 2021, President Kais Saied unilaterally fired the country’s prime minister and suspended parliament. Since then, he’s ruled by decree, appointed his own government and sidelined the judiciary. Now he’s asking Tunisians to approve an amended constitution that would permanently dilute the powers of the parliament and judiciary and return the country to the days when authority was concentrated in the hands of the president.

1. What’s the context for the president’s actions?

The coronavirus pandemic has had devastating effects both on Tunisia’s tourism-dependent economy and on its people, causing relatively high human losses on a per capita basis. Last year, the health crisis inflamed public anger at the government, which was already stoked by poor economic returns and a popular belief that the political changes over the past decade had served a nepotistic elite. On July 25, 2021, groups of youths staged demonstrations in several cities and in Siliana they sacked the offices of Ennahda, the moderate Islamist party that held the most seats in parliament. Later that day, Saied made his move after months of charging the government of Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, a technocrat, with failing to address corruption and economic woes and accusing often unspecified foes of conspiracies to sow discord. Saied cited the constitution, which allows the president to take exceptional measures “to ward off imminent danger threatening the nation’s institutions, security or independence.”

Advertisement

2. Who is Saied?

A former constitutional law professor who’d never held office before, Saied, 64, emerged as the surprise winner of the 2019 presidential election after running as an independent candidate on an anti-party and anti-corruption agenda, vowing to fight poverty and trumpeting as his chief slogan “The People Want...” His stern anti-establishment tone, delivered in classical Arabic, attracted young Tunisians keen to punish a political elite they perceived as opportunistic. Saied suggested eliminating the directly elected legislature in favor of elected local councils that would, in turn, select national leaders. He has been likened to former US President Donald Trump in that, although he’s in power, he behaves as if he’s in the opposition, and he calls on his supporters to rally around him.

3. What happened during Tunisia’s revolution?

Advertisement

It was the first of the so-called Arab Spring revolts. Starting in late 2010, Tunisians engaged in weeks of civil resistance and disobedience, resulting in the toppling of longtime autocrat Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. A staunch ally of the West with a government record of human rights abuses, he’d led one of the most vibrant economies in the region, albeit one with persistent structural inequalities. News of Ben Ali and his inner circle hurriedly leaving the country in 2011 galvanized many citizens in North Africa and the Middle East to set in motion a series of popular uprisings. None of the others produced lasting democratic changes.

4. What changes did the revolution bring?

The so-called Jasmine Revolution widened political participation to a variety of political currents, including the once-banned Ennahda Islamists and radical left-wing activists. Parliament was granted a degree of oversight and an ability to hold the executive branch to account that was rare in the region. The judiciary’s independence was strengthened and civil society was empowered to stand up to police brutality, which was previously prevalent.

Advertisement

5. How does Saied want to change the constitution?

A panel picked by the president drafted proposed revisions to the 2014 constitution, which was the result of painstaking negotiations among the nation’s myriad factions after the revolution. The changes introduce a national council of regions and provinces to share legislative duties with the parliament, which along with the judiciary is relegated to a status akin to that of the civil service. The president would assume “executive functions” and be “helped” by a government and a prime minister he would name. Tunisians are scheduled to vote on the proposals in a July 25 referendum.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article