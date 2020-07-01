1. How is this virus different?

Unlike the coronavirus responsible for the 2002-2003 outbreak in Asia of severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, this new one can spread via people who are infected but haven’t yet developed or won’t develop symptoms. Researchers at the University of Oxford estimated in March that a third to half of transmissions occur from pre-symptomatic people. What’s more, the new virus has a relatively long incubation incubation period -- the time between infection and the appearance of symptoms -- enabling it to move silently in a community before being detected. The interval is about five days for the coronavirus, compared with two days for the flu, which spreads the same way and is the most common cause of pandemics. The stealthy nature of the coronavirus wasn’t well understood at first and contributed to the staggered and uneven quality of the response.

AD

AD

Read more: Why ‘Silent Spreaders’ Make Coronavirus Hard to Beat: QuickTake

2. Why wasn’t it contained?

On Jan. 23, China imposed the most extensive quarantine in known history in Hubei province, where the outbreak began in the capital Wuhan, an industrial city of 11 million. By then, however, the virus had been seeded in other places in China and abroad. Starting in early February, travel bans were introduced between countries, but not before the virus had reached around the world. Governments locked down populations through stay-at-home orders and mandated “social distancing” to “flatten the curve” of new infections, but the economic toll propelled reopenings that in some cases brought a surge in cases. It took months for some governments to recommend or mandate that people wear face masks in tight public spaces to counter the virus’s silent spread.

AD

AD

Read more: Mask or No Mask? And Which Kind? What the Experts Say: QuickTake

Read more: Who’s Succeeding Against the Coronavirus and Why: QuickTake

3. What’s the biggest mystery about the virus?

A major question affecting how social-distancing protocols could be safely eased and people could feel more secure about returning to public spaces is whether those who get the coronavirus emerge with immunity to it. Generally speaking, infections prompt the body to develop antibodies that protect against reinfection, although there are notable exceptions, such as HIV and malaria. By mid-year a slew of test kits to detect antibodies to the coronavirus were available, including some that could be ordered online for taking at home. Many tests, however, weren’t reliable. What’s more, researchers still don’t know whether the presence of antibodies means someone has immunity, or how long that protection might last. Concerns that infections might recur have been stoked by a small number of people testing positive for the virus sometimes weeks after their symptoms ended.

AD

AD

Read more: The Two Kinds of Virus Tests That Can Save Us. Or Not: QuickTake

4. What are the other unanswered questions?

• How deadly is it: Calculating the fatality rate in the midst of an outbreak is difficult because many cases go uncounted. Also, countries have different criteria for what deaths they include in their Covid-19 tallies. By mid-year, studies tended to converge on rates ranging from 0.5% to 1%. The higher figure would make Covid-19 10 times more lethal than seasonal flu, though the risk of dying varies greatly by age and is vastly higher for those with underlying illnesses. Apart from the scourge of HIV, which has stretched over four decades, this is poised to become the deadliest pandemic since the 1918 influenza that infected approximately a third of the world’s population, killing an estimated 50 million people.

AD

AD

• Is it seasonal?: In temperate climates, seasonal flu tends to flare in winter and recede as spring arrives. That gave rise to hopes that the arrival of warmer weather in the Northern Hemisphere would keep Covid-19 in check there. Some early evidence suggests higher temperatures slowed transmission of the coronavirus — but the effect was a modest one. Plus, a decline in summer could mean a surge in fall, as it does for flu.

Read more: Does Warm Weather Curb Coronavirus? What Experts Say: QuickTake

• What are all the ways it spreads?: It’s clear people contract the coronavirus by coming into contact with virus-containing droplets emitted when an infected person coughs, sneezes, talks or just exhales normally, as with flu. The main risk is encountering these droplets directly from someone in close proximity. It’s also possible to become infected by touching a contaminated surface and then the mouth, nose or eyes. One study concluded that the coronavirus can survive four hours on copper, 24 hours on cardboard, 48 hours on stainless steel and 72 hours on plastic. Researchers continue to investigate the theoretical risk that the coronavirus can spread through feces or in tiny airborne particles known as aerosols.

AD

AD

Read more: How Do People Catch the Coronavirus? What Experts Say: QuickTake

• What circumstances are dangerous?: Evidence increasingly suggests that most people contract the virus via exposure to an infected person in an enclosed space for longer than a few moments. Spread of the virus in an outdoor environment appears to be relatively uncommon. Researchers have begun to conclude that so-called super-spreading events play an outsized role in the pandemic. These are episodes in which a single individual infects a cluster of people, for instance at a bar, a funeral or a choir practice.

Read more: How Safe Is Flying in the Age of Coronavirus: QuickTake

AD

• Where it came from: When the virus first emerged in early December in Wuhan, attention focused on a market where live animals were butchered and sold. Early cases not tied to the market suggest it wasn’t where the virus originated but probably where it subsequently spread. The viral genome is closely related to several coronaviruses found in bats. Diseases transmissible from animals to humans, sometimes referred to as zoonoses, comprise a large percentage of all newly identified infectious diseases. U.S. and Chinese officials have traded accusations, though without evidence, that the other is responsible for releasing the virus.

AD

5. What have we learned about the virus?

About 80% of cases have mild or no symptoms, 15% are severe and require oxygen, and 5% are critical, requiring ventilation, according to the World Health Organization. The elderly and those with underlying health issues, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and obesity, are most at risk of developing a life-threatening illness. In the limited studies done by mid-year, those 65 and older have accounted for about 80% of deaths. The earliest recognized symptoms of Covid-19 were fever, dry cough and tiredness. Over time, the WHO added less common manifestations: aches and pains, nasal congestion, headache, conjunctivitis, sore throat, diarrhea, loss of taste or smell, a skin rash or discoloration of fingers or toes. Complications include failure of the respiratory and other vital systems, septic shock and blood-clotting disorders.

AD

What’s next?

AD

There are a few things to watch for:

• New epicenters: Six months into the crisis, new cases were declining in most countries, yet still mostly rising in Latin America’s largest economies.

• A second wave: After restrictions in most places began to be lifted in May, authorities were on high alert for spikes, clusters of outbreaks or a full second wave. In the face of surging cases in early summer, some U.S. states began suspending or reversing reopenings to try to prevent swamped health systems.

Read more: Why the World Worries About a Covid-19 ‘Second Wave’: QuickTake

• Herd immunity: If prior illness provides protection against reinfection, once a sufficient percentage of people in a community catch it, so-called herd immunity can become established. That reduces the number of susceptible people to a level at which transmission slows and eventually stops. The same effect can be achieved through vaccination. The necessary percentage depends on the contagiousness of the pathogen. For the novel coronavirus, it’s estimated to range from 55% to 82%. In the U.K. as of June, an estimated 5% of people had coronavirus antibodies. The figure was measured in May at 17% in London and 22.7% in New York City.

AD

AD

• Better treatments: In late April, U.S. researchers announced that remdesivir, an experimental drug made by Gilead Sciences Inc., helped patients recover from Covid-19 more quickly than standard care. In June, the low-cost, anti-inflammatory dexamethasone improved survival in patients with Covid-19 in a study, becoming the first treatment to show life-saving promise. The search for additional treatments continues, with more than 100 under investigation.

Read more: Where Are We in the Quest for Coronavirus Drugs: QuickTake

• Vaccines: More than 130 experimental ones against the coronavirus are in development. Bringing a new vaccine to market ordinarily takes a decade on average, but authorities, companies and researchers are collaborating to compress the time line.

Read more: The Keys to Speed in Vaccine Race, and Its Perils: QuickTake

• Efforts to “de-densify” public spaces: Shops, workplaces and schools are rearranging their setups to reduce crowding and the number of high-touch areas such as elevator buttons. While the world waits for a Covid-19 vaccine, maintaining social distancing and wearing a mask are emerging as the best options for suppressing cases while allowing some semblance of normal life.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com