1. How is this virus different?

Unlike the coronavirus responsible for the 2002-2003 outbreak in Asia of severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, this new one can spread via people who are infected but have yet to develop symptoms, or don’t at all. Researchers at the University of Oxford estimated that a third to half of transmissions occur from such carriers. What’s more, the new virus has a relatively long incubation period -- the time between infection and the appearance of symptoms -- enabling it to spread silently in a community before being detected. The interval is about five days compared with two days for the flu, which spreads the same way and is the most common cause of pandemics. The stealthy nature of the coronavirus wasn’t well understood at first and contributed to the staggered and uneven quality of the response.

2. Why wasn’t it contained?

On Jan. 23, China imposed the most extensive quarantine in known history in Hubei province, where the outbreak began in the capital Wuhan, an industrial city of 11 million. By then, however, the virus had been seeded in other places. Starting in early February, many countries introduced travel bans but not before the virus had reached around the world. Governments issued stay-at-home orders and mandated “social distancing” to “flatten the curve” of new infections, but the economic toll propelled reopenings that in many places brought a surge in new cases. It took months for some governments to recommend or mandate that people wear masks in public to counter the virus’s silent spread.

3. What’s the biggest mystery about the virus?

One major question is whether those who get the coronavirus emerge with immunity. Generally speaking, infections prompt the body to develop antibodies that protect against reinfection, although there are notable exceptions such as HIV and malaria. By mid-year a slew of antibody test kits were available, including some that could be taken at home. Many tests, however, weren’t reliable. What’s more, researchers still don’t know whether the presence of antibodies means someone has immunity, or how long that protection might last. With the main coronaviruses that cause the common cold, immunity generally doesn’t last very long. In Hong Kong, a man tested positive for the coronavirus in late August after recovering from a different strain in April, in what scientists said was the first documented case of reinfection. The man had no symptoms the second time, however, suggesting his immune system provided some protection, according to doctors. In other cases, some patients have tested positive weeks after their symptoms went away, but it’s unclear whether they had a new infection or lingering traces or a re-eruption of the first one.

4. What are the other unanswered questions?

• How deadly is it?: Calculating the fatality rate in the midst of an outbreak is difficult because many cases go uncounted. Also, countries have different criteria for what deaths they include in their Covid-19 tallies. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raised its “best estimate” of the fatality rate in July to 0.65%, from 0.26%. The fatality rate for the seasonal flu is about 0.1%. The risk of dying varies greatly by age and is vastly higher for those with underlying conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and obesity. As more time passed, the disease appeared to become less deadly in some countries for a variety of reasons including greater knowledge of how to treat it. Apart from the scourge of HIV, which has stretched over four decades, this is poised to become the deadliest pandemic since the 1918 influenza that infected approximately a third of the world’s population, killing an estimated 50 million people.

• Is it seasonal?: In temperate climates, seasonal flu tends to flare in winter and recede as spring arrives. That gave rise to hopes that summer weather in the Northern Hemisphere would keep Covid-19 in check there. Some early evidence suggested higher temperatures slowed transmission of the coronavirus — but the effect was modest. Plus, a decline in summer could mean a surge in fall, as it does for flu. Dry air might also be important. Researchers in Australia’s New South Wales state found a decrease in relative humidity was associated with an increase in cases.

• What are all the ways it spreads?: It’s clear people contract the coronavirus by coming into contact with virus-containing droplets emitted when an infected person coughs, sneezes, talks or just exhales normally, as with flu. The main risk is encountering these droplets directly from someone in close proximity. It’s also possible to become infected by touching a contaminated surface and then the mouth, nose or eyes. One study concluded that the coronavirus can survive four hours on copper, 24 hours on cardboard, 48 hours on stainless steel and 72 hours on plastic. Researchers continue to investigate the risk that the coronavirus can spread through feces or in tiny airborne particles known as aerosols.

• What circumstances are dangerous?: Evidence increasingly suggests that most people contract the virus via exposure to an infected person in an enclosed space for longer than a few moments. Spread of the virus in an outdoor environment appears to be relatively uncommon. Researchers have begun to conclude that so-called super-spreading events play an outsized role in the pandemic. These are episodes in which a single individual infects a cluster of people, for instance at a bar, a funeral or a choir practice.

• Where it came from: When the virus first emerged in early December in Wuhan, attention focused on a market where live animals were butchered and sold. Early cases not tied to the market suggest it wasn’t where the virus originated but probably where it subsequently spread. The viral genome is closely related to several coronaviruses found in bats. Diseases transmissible from animals to humans, sometimes referred to as zoonoses, comprise a large percentage of all newly identified infectious diseases. U.S. and Chinese officials have traded accusations, though without evidence, that the other is responsible for releasing the virus.

5. What have we learned about the virus?

About 80% of cases have mild or no symptoms, 15% are severe and require oxygen, and 5% are critical, requiring ventilation, according to the World Health Organization. As of mid-year, people 65 and older have accounted for about 80% of deaths. The earliest recognized symptoms of Covid-19 were fever, dry cough and tiredness. Over time, the WHO added less common manifestations: aches and pains, nasal congestion, headache, conjunctivitis, sore throat, diarrhea, loss of taste or smell, a skin rash or discoloration of fingers or toes. Complications include failure of the respiratory and other vital systems, septic shock and blood-clotting disorders. Some people who have recovered from Covid-19 have reported lingering impairments such as scarred lungs, fatigue and chronic heart damage, although the long-term picture is still evolving.

What should we watch for?

There are a few things:

• Herd immunity: If prior illness provides protection against reinfection, once a sufficient percentage of people in a community have caught it, so-called herd immunity can become established. That reduces the number of susceptible people to a level at which transmission slows and eventually stops. The same effect can be achieved through vaccination. The necessary percentage depends on the contagiousness of the pathogen. For the novel coronavirus, it’s estimated to range from 55% to 82%. A July survey found almost 60% of people living in some of India’s biggest slums had antibodies, which may help explain a steep drop in new infections there. In the U.K. as of June, an estimated 5% of people had coronavirus antibodies. The figure was measured in May at 17% in London and 22.7% in New York City.

• Better treatments: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in August gave preliminary clearance to what’s known as convalescent plasma -- donated by recovered patients -- for use in certain cases, although the benefits of the experimental therapy were still under study. Previously, researchers said that remdesivir, an experimental drug made by Gilead Sciences Inc., helped patients recover from Covid-19 more quickly than standard care. In June, the low-cost, anti-inflammatory dexamethasone improved survival in patients with Covid-19 in a study, becoming the first treatment to show life-saving promise.

• Vaccines: Russia has said it will start mass inoculations in October with a vaccine that hasn’t yet finished clinical trials, sparking concerns among public-health specialists about safety and political interference. Others are in final-stage trials including in the U.S., U.K. and China. Around the world, some 170 are in development. Bringing a new vaccine to market ordinarily takes a decade on average, but authorities, companies and researchers are collaborating to compress that to just months.

• Efforts to “de-densify” public spaces: Shops, workplaces and schools are rearranging their setups to reduce crowding and the number of high-touch areas such as elevator buttons. While the world waits for a Covid-19 vaccine, maintaining social distancing and wearing a mask are emerging as the best options for suppressing cases while allowing some semblance of normal life.

