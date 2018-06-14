In this image taken from video, a sign for Bruslie Cemetery circa 1830s stands by a burial ground for slaves in New Orleans, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The Shell Oil Company has spruced up, marked and blocked off tracts of its land in the Convent community west of New Orleans where archaeologists confirmed the presence of slave burial grounds in 2013. (Associated Press)

CONVENT, La. — A major oil company is taking steps to honor forgotten slaves buried on its land in Louisiana’s old plantation region.

The Shell Oil Company has spruced up, marked and blocked off tracts of its land in the Convent community west of New Orleans where archaeologists confirmed the presence of slave burial grounds in 2013. The company also has been working with the nearby River Road African American Museum to arrange commemorative events and accommodate visitors.

A local museum director and descendants of plantation slaves see the effort as part of a larger movement to recognize and protect slave cemeteries around the country.

