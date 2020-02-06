The bank wrote down 1.6 billion euros in bad loans, an increase of nearly 80% over 921 million euros allocated in the same period last year.
Net income sank by 7.3% to 2.5 billion euros while fees and commissions grew by 5% to 1.6 billion euros.
Adjusted full-year earnings dropped 18% to 3.37 billion euros from a restated 4.1 billion euros.
The bank confirmed a revenue target of 18.2 billion euros for 2020.
