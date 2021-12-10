The CEO has pledged to generate dividends and buybacks for shareholders worth at least 16 billion euros ($18 billion) in the next four years, mostly from earnings boosted by streamlining and finetuning UniCredit’s operations. Those payouts are expected to begin with 3.7 billion euros in early 2022, which will eat into some of the bank’s excess capital, but still leave it with up to 4.5 billion euros extra in common equity tier one capital above the ratio the bank is targeting. That can be used for takeovers.