Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., up $1.71 to $16.88

The new CEO ousted six top executives in his first move to shake up the struggling retailer.

Unilever PLC, down $5.63 to $56.28

The giant consumer products maker, whose brands include Dove soap and Lipton tea, said it would miss its 2019 sales targets.

Cars.com, down 50 cents to $11.97

The company said its chief financial officer is leaving.

LogMeIn Inc., up $3.54 to $85.95

The cloud computing company said it would be acquired by a private equity firm for $86.05 a share in cash.

Jabil Inc., up $2.79 to $43.43

The electronics manufacturer reported earnings and revenue that easily beat analysts forecasts and issued a strong outlook.

Navistar International Corp., down $3.38 to $28.97

The truck and engine maker forecast earnings and sales for its fiscal year that were well below analysts’ estimates.

