Unilever, DexCom rise; Gold Fields, LivePerson fall

Placeholder while article actions load

NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday: Occidental Petroleum Corp., down $1.55 to $69.31. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Energy companies fell as the price of U.S. crude oil gave up an early gain and turned lower. LivePerson Inc., down 27 cents to $16.78. The messaging company, whose stock has lost 70% over the past year, was criticized by one of its large sharholders, Starboard Value.

DexCom Inc., up $8.86 to $297.94.

The maker of glucose monitors for diabetes patients denied speculation it was considering buying rival medical device company Insulet.

PotlatchDeltic Corp., down $3.56 to $52.46.

The real estate investment trust is buying CatchMark Timber Trust Inc.

Cenovus Energy Inc., up 50 cents to $23.17.

The Canadian energy company is restarting an oil platform project off Newfoundland and Labrador called the West White Rose Project.

Advertisement

Gold Fields Limited, down $2.86 to $9.34.

The South African gold miner is buying Canadian mining company Yamana Gold.

Deutsche Bank, down 7 cents to $11.18.

Authorities raided the German bank’s offices amid claims that it exaggerated the sustainability credentials of some products.

Unilever PLC, up $4.35 to $48.33.

The maker of Hellmann’s mayonnaise and Dove soap had its best day in more than two years after appointing an activist investor to its board.

GiftOutline Gift Article